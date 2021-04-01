Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.78 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 35% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $438.34 million and $15.78 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001885 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002621 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

