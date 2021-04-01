Veles Trading 77.4% Higher This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Veles has a total market cap of $136,383.76 and $71.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded up 77.4% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.31 or 0.03331245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00344524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.92 or 0.00943996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00427346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00387400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00281171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,388 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,703 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

