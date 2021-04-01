Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.19. 27,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 953,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Specifically, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,329,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vericel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.