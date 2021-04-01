VeriCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,724.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $3,724.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,571,215 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

