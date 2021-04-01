Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.