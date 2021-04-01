Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.49, but opened at $44.40. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verint Systems shares last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 3,095 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

