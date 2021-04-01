Veritaseum Hits Market Cap of $35.46 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $31,949.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $16.50 or 0.00028052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

