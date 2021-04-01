Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 4,368 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 610.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,800,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $587.92 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $626.00. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

