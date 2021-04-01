Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,749 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 246,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 871,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,744,741 shares of company stock valued at $352,047,094. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.77 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.