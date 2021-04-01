Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

