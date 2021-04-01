Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 419,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 478,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

