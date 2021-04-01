Vertcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $361,254.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $40.24 million and approximately $361,254.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.13 or 0.03343654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.44 or 0.00342887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.64 or 0.00937724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.81 or 0.00426498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.00381400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00274577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024077 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,397,397 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

