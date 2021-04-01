Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 7.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 4,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 332,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of research firms have commented on VERX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

