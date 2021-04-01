Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Stock analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

NYSE:R opened at $75.65 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

