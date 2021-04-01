Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $14.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $15.35 million. Veru reported sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $59.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

VERU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

