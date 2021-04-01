Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veru by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,723 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.