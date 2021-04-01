VestChain Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 70.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $52,923.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VestChain has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One VestChain token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00635240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

