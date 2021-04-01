Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and $1.07 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002376 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00342400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,764 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

