Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 166,812 shares.The stock last traded at $41.83 and had previously closed at $41.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Viad by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

