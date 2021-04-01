Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Down 6%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71. 1,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 561,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSP. JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.09.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

