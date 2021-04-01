Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,403.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

