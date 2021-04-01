VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,191,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.90% of VICI Properties worth $259,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,997. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

