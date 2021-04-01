Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON VOG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 3,085,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Victoria Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

