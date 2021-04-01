VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CDL opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.