Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VTXPF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. Victrex has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

