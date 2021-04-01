Vid Market Cap Reaches $614,954.35 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Vid has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $614,954.35 and approximately $60,647.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.00643332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,738,833 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

