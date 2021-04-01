VideoCoin Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $124.31 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,132,016 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

