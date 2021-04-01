VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.89 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $74.89 million and $7.30 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

