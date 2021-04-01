Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $478,585.17

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $478,585.17 and $2,854.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.