Vidya Price Up 214.5% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 214.5% higher against the dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $4.50 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,961,094 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.