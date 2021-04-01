Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Vinci has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

