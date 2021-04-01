Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,197 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.59% of Vipshop worth $111,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 876,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 511,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

