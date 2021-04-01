Vipstar Coin (VIPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $476.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $476.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1,009.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

