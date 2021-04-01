Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 4.7%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.87. 19,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,961,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.