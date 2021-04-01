Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.03. 191,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average is $206.77. The stock has a market cap of $421.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.15.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.