Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 539,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 94,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $215.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $421.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.15.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

