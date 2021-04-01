Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vistas Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

