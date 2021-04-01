Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.08

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €26.08 ($30.68) and traded as high as €28.31 ($33.31). Vivendi shares last traded at €27.91 ($32.84), with a volume of 1,984,831 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.57 ($37.14).

Get Vivendi alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.08.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.