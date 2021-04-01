Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.24

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as high as $32.30. Vivendi shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 385 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

