Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.57 ($37.14).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of Vivendi stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting €28.00 ($32.94). 3,014,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.08. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.