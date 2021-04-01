Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 127,944 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

