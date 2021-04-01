Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 519.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 517,707 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 114,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.