Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PPD worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 148.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846 in the last ninety days.

PPD stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

