Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 150,327 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,327 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bloom Energy worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,035 shares of company stock worth $6,794,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

