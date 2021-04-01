Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,388,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

JKHY opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.