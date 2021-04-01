Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 112,487 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 11.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.