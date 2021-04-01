Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 214,537 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 214,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Big Lots as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

BIG stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

