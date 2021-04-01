Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of EPR Properties worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPR opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

