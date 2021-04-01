Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 789,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 1.09% of PBF Energy worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

