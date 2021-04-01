Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,482 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Azul worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

